Dr. William Hughes, MD

Urology
2.2 (12)
Map Pin Small Madison, AL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Hughes, MD

Dr. William Hughes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Hughes works at Alabama Urology & Robotics Center in Madison, AL with other offices in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hughes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Urology & Robotics Center
    44 Hughes Rd Ste 1300, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-5970
  2. 2
    Alabama Urology
    1107 14th Ave SE Ste G200, Decatur, AL 35601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Alabama Urology & Robotic Center PC
    1210 14th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 353-0605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Decatur Morgan Hospital
  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. William Hughes, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053366641
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Reg Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

