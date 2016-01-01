Overview of Dr. William Hughes, MD

Dr. William Hughes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Hughes works at Alabama Urology & Robotics Center in Madison, AL with other offices in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.