Dr. William Hunter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Hunter, MD
Dr. William Hunter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hunter's Office Locations
Suhas Pai MD PA2555 Court Dr Ste 400, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 865-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedCost
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I had back surgery by Dr. Hunter and I was very pleased with my surgery. He fixed my back and left leg. I could hardly walk before I had the surgery. He explained everything to me. I had a lot of nerve damage in my left leg before surgery due to a fall. But I’m able to walk and stand now. My experience was very good. I would recommend Dr Hunter for your surgery. This is my experience.
About Dr. William Hunter, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1427005420
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hunter speaks Greek.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
