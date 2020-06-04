See All Neurosurgeons in Gastonia, NC
Dr. William Hunter, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (34)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Hunter, MD

Dr. William Hunter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hunter works at Suhas Pai MD PA in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hunter's Office Locations

    Suhas Pai MD PA
    2555 Court Dr Ste 400, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 865-5550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cleveland
  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Broken Neck
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cranial Trauma
Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Upper Back Pain
Acoustic Neuroma
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma
Extradural Hemorrhage
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Pituitary Tumor
Secondary Malignancies
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylosis
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Vertebral Column Tumors
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedCost
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 04, 2020
    I had back surgery by Dr. Hunter and I was very pleased with my surgery. He fixed my back and left leg. I could hardly walk before I had the surgery. He explained everything to me. I had a lot of nerve damage in my left leg before surgery due to a fall. But I’m able to walk and stand now. My experience was very good. I would recommend Dr Hunter for your surgery. This is my experience.
    Alison Forney — Jun 04, 2020
    About Dr. William Hunter, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427005420
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
