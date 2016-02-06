See All Ophthalmologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. William Hurd, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Hurd, MD

Dr. William Hurd, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Hurd works at Memphis Health Center in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hurd's Office Locations

    Memphis Health Center Inc
    Memphis Health Center Inc
360 E Eh Crump Blvd, Memphis, TN 38126
(901) 261-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    He is quite a gentieman, he called personally to check on me.he returns all calls..during surgery he made me feel comfortable and made sure I was ok with procedures..he is by far the best doctor..now that I can see I wish he would go on a date with me..lol
    Trina in Memphis — Feb 06, 2016
    About Dr. William Hurd, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538216239
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
