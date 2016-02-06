Dr. William Hurd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hurd, MD
Overview of Dr. William Hurd, MD
Dr. William Hurd, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Hurd works at
Dr. Hurd's Office Locations
-
1
Memphis Health Center Inc360 E Eh Crump Blvd, Memphis, TN 38126 Directions (901) 261-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurd?
He is quite a gentieman, he called personally to check on me.he returns all calls..during surgery he made me feel comfortable and made sure I was ok with procedures..he is by far the best doctor..now that I can see I wish he would go on a date with me..lol
About Dr. William Hurd, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1538216239
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurd accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurd works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.