Dr. William Hutchinson Jr, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Santa Monica, CA
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Hutchinson Jr, MD

Dr. William Hutchinson Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Hutchinson Jr works at The Angeles Clinic And Research Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hutchinson Jr's Office Locations

    The Angeles Clinic And Research Institute
    1919 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 310, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-1786
    William B. Hutchinson Jr MD A Professional Corporation
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 790W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-1786

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Umbilical Hernia

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Hutchinson Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770653305
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hutchinson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutchinson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hutchinson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hutchinson Jr works at The Angeles Clinic And Research Institute in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hutchinson Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Hutchinson Jr has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutchinson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchinson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchinson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchinson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchinson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

