Dr. William Imlach, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate South Suburban Hospital and Advocate Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Imlach works at Advocate Medical Group Immediate Care Center - Vollmer Road in Olympia Fields, IL with other offices in South Holland, IL and Orland Park, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.