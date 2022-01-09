Overview of Dr. William Ingram, MD

Dr. William Ingram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Ingram works at Highland Primary Care in Newburyport, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.