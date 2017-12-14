See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. William Inman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Inman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Inman, MD

Dr. William Inman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine|The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Inman works at WellMed At Ben White in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Inman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellmed
    706 W Ben White Blvd Ste A, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 442-1996
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Hypertension
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Arthritis
Hypertension
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Inman?

    Dec 14, 2017
    He took his time explaining my test result and he was very kind to me and my granddaughter
    Euless, TX — Dec 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Inman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Inman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Inman to family and friends

    Dr. Inman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Inman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Inman, MD.

    About Dr. William Inman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437247145
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Presby Hosp of Dallas
    Residency
    Internship
    • Presby Hosp of Dallas|Presby Hospital Of Dallas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M College of Medicine|The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Inman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Inman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Inman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Inman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Inman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.