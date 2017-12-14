Dr. William Inman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Inman, MD
Overview of Dr. William Inman, MD
Dr. William Inman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine|The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Inman works at
Dr. Inman's Office Locations
-
1
Wellmed706 W Ben White Blvd Ste A, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 442-1996Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Inman?
He took his time explaining my test result and he was very kind to me and my granddaughter
About Dr. William Inman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1437247145
Education & Certifications
- Presby Hosp of Dallas
- Presby Hosp of Dallas|Presby Hospital Of Dallas
- Texas A&M College of Medicine|The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Inman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.