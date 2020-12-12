Overview of Dr. William Irr Jr, MD

Dr. William Irr Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Matagorda Regional Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Irr Jr works at William Irr Jr. in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.