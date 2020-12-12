Dr. William Irr Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irr Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Irr Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. William Irr Jr, MD
Dr. William Irr Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Matagorda Regional Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Irr Jr's Office Locations
William Irr Jr.6700 West Loop S, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (832) 982-1732
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Matagorda Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Irr is the best neurology, I have been a patient of Dr. since 2005, Dr Irr is very professional and extremely helpful, hi run on time and take care great care of me during 15 years! A being so skilled at what you do ! I appreciate your dedication for work Merry Christmas and best wishes for the New Year! Wishing you and your family peace, health, happiness, and prosperity in the coming year. Best regards
About Dr. William Irr Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Irr Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irr Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irr Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Irr Jr has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irr Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Irr Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irr Jr.
