Dr. William Irvin Jr, MD

Oncology
4.9 (36)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Irvin Jr, MD

Dr. William Irvin Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.

Dr. Irvin Jr works at Riverside Gyn.oncology in Newport News, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Irvin Jr's Office Locations

    Riverside Gyn.oncology
    12100 Warwick Blvd Ste 202, Newport News, VA 23601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 594-4198
    Riverside Partners Womens Hlth
    120 Kings Way Ste 3400, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 253-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
  • Riverside Walter Reed Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 04, 2023
    He is such an amazing Doctor I went to him a few months ago and had to get a procedure done and he talked to me about my procedure and when I had my procedure done he made sure I was alright I can say that he cares About his patients his staff is also amazing and very helpful the office is so neat and clean and I recommend him to anyone he’s awesome Thank you again Dr.Irvin and Happy New Year to you and your staff
    Yolanda Spruill — Jan 04, 2023
    • Oncology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588628580
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Irvin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irvin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Irvin Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Irvin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Irvin Jr has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irvin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Irvin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irvin Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irvin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irvin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

