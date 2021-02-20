Dr. Irvin Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Irvin Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. William Irvin Jr, MD
Dr. William Irvin Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Irvin Jr's Office Locations
Sky LLC1201 Bellevue Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 647-4488Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 11477 Olde Cabin Rd # 140, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 647-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener! Friendly and informative
About Dr. William Irvin Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1942392931
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Dr. Irvin Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irvin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irvin Jr has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irvin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Irvin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irvin Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irvin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irvin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.