Dr. William Isacoff, MD

Hematology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Isacoff, MD

Dr. William Isacoff, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Isacoff works at William H Isacoff MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Isacoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    William H Isacoff MD
    10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 505, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 824-4133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sant P. Chawla M.d. Inc.
    2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 414, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 552-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Pancreatic Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Erythropoietin Test

Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 01, 2017
    Dr. Isacoff and team are incredibly responsive & caring in addition to being very competent and persistent in treating very complex and often fatal cancers. Dr. Isacoff is highly intelligent and has questioned the status quo regarding treatment of pancreatic cancer for many years to personalize the treatment plans for his patients based upon the most recent studies in molecular medicine and cancer chemotherapy. I attended visits with my friend who gained another good year of life from his care.
    Cathy in San Francisco, CA — Aug 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Isacoff, MD
    About Dr. William Isacoff, MD

    • Hematology
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891773123
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Isacoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isacoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Isacoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Isacoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Isacoff has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isacoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Isacoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isacoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isacoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isacoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

