Dr. William Isbell, MD
Overview of Dr. William Isbell, MD
Dr. William Isbell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nash General Hospital, Rex Hospital, Sampson Regional Medical Center and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Isbell works at
Dr. Isbell's Office Locations
Edwards Mill3001 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-5600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic- Cary Office222 Ashville Ave Ste 20, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 863-6808Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nash General Hospital
- Rex Hospital
- Sampson Regional Medical Center
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was first visit to Dr. Isbell. He was very knowledgeable and answered all our questions. We look forward to working with him. His nurse was also very friendly and helpful.
About Dr. William Isbell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital Lexington
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Isbell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Isbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Isbell works at
Dr. Isbell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Isbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
