Overview of Dr. William Jaffe, MD

Dr. William Jaffe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Jaffe works at Penn Presbyterian Urology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.