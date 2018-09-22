Dr. William Jangro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jangro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Jangro, DO
Overview
Dr. William Jangro, DO is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Jangro works at
Locations
Jefferson Psychiatry Associates33 S 9th St Ste 210-C, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Well trained. Dr. Jangro displays both skill,compassion and empathy. Anyone finding themselves in the need of help with mental or emotional problems would be well-served and quite fortunate to find themselves under his care care. Showing honesty with his patients as well as himself Dr. Jongro is in an extraordinary psychiatrist.
About Dr. William Jangro, DO
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487802492
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- SUNY-Health Science Center at Stony Brook
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology
- Addiction Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jangro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jangro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jangro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jangro works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jangro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jangro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jangro, there are benefits to both methods.