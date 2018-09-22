See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Addiction Psychiatry
18 years of experience

Dr. William Jangro, DO is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Jangro works at Jefferson Psychiatry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jefferson Psychiatry Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 210-C, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 22, 2018
    Well trained. Dr. Jangro displays both skill,compassion and empathy. Anyone finding themselves in the need of help with mental or emotional problems would be well-served and quite fortunate to find themselves under his care care. Showing honesty with his patients as well as himself Dr. Jongro is in an extraordinary psychiatrist.
    Joseph Waldman in Philadelphia, PA — Sep 22, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Jangro, DO

    Addiction Psychiatry
    18 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1487802492
    Education & Certifications

    Harvard Medical School
    SUNY-Health Science Center at Stony Brook
    New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology
    Addiction Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Jangro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jangro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jangro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jangro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jangro works at Jefferson Psychiatry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Jangro’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jangro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jangro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jangro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jangro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

