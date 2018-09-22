Overview

Dr. William Jangro, DO is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Jangro works at Jefferson Psychiatry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.