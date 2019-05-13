Dr. William Jarrard Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarrard Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Jarrard Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. William Jarrard Jr, MD
Dr. William Jarrard Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Vision Eye Group4050 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 744-1710Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Super nice! Did me good. Helped my wife. Very efficient. Great office staff.
About Dr. William Jarrard Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Jarrard Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarrard Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarrard Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarrard Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarrard Jr.
