Offers telehealth
Dr. William Jarrett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morganton, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Morganton Office149 W Parker Rd Ste C, Morganton, NC 28655 Directions (828) 391-2117
Lincolnton Office751 S Laurel St, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Directions (704) 748-6712
Carolina Ear, Nose & Throat Head and Neck Surgery Center, PA304 10th Ave Ne, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 322-2183Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I’m glad I choose to Carolina Ear Nose Throat Dr Jarrett he is very knowledgeable in his profession. We asked questions about our surgery and he was very direct and kept us at ease. I would recommend scheduling a visit with him .
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134182413
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- University Of North Carolina Charlotte
