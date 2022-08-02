Dr. William Jason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Jason, MD
Dr. William Jason, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Spring Hill, Bravera Health Brooksville and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Brooksville Office12212 CORTEZ BLVD, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 683-0007
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill
- Bravera Health Brooksville
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Jason replaced my left hip and right shoulder over there last 8 years. Excellent results! I will return soon to him for a left shoulder replacement and problems with my right hand.
About Dr. William Jason, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Orth Specialty Hosp
- U.C.L.A.
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jason has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jason speaks Spanish.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Jason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jason.
