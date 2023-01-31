See All Neurosurgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. William Jeong, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Jeong, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Jeong, MD

Dr. William Jeong, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Jeong works at Las Vegas Neurosurgery & Spine Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Jeong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Neurosurgery & Spine Care
    8285 W Arby Ave Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 737-7753

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Jeong?

Jan 31, 2023
I went to 5 top rated Neurosurgeons in Las Vegas for second opinions and to decide who to ultimately have surgery with and I chose Dr. Jeong for several reasons. He is a very well-spoken, intelligent and accommodating doctor who takes the time to answer all your questions and cater to your individual needs and circumstance. He is extremely methodical and skilled as a surgeon and my operation went perfectly. His office staff has also been very helpful throughout the process to include the extra paperwork I've needed for work disability. One of the best medical experiences I have had and would highly recommend him without reservation to anyone.
— Jan 31, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. William Jeong, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Jeong, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jeong to family and friends

Dr. Jeong's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Jeong

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Jeong, MD.

About Dr. William Jeong, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Korean and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043656051
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Jeong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jeong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jeong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jeong works at Las Vegas Neurosurgery & Spine Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Jeong’s profile.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeong.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. William Jeong, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.