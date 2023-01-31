Dr. William Jeong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Jeong, MD
Overview of Dr. William Jeong, MD
Dr. William Jeong, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Jeong's Office Locations
Las Vegas Neurosurgery & Spine Care8285 W Arby Ave Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 737-7753
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to 5 top rated Neurosurgeons in Las Vegas for second opinions and to decide who to ultimately have surgery with and I chose Dr. Jeong for several reasons. He is a very well-spoken, intelligent and accommodating doctor who takes the time to answer all your questions and cater to your individual needs and circumstance. He is extremely methodical and skilled as a surgeon and my operation went perfectly. His office staff has also been very helpful throughout the process to include the extra paperwork I've needed for work disability. One of the best medical experiences I have had and would highly recommend him without reservation to anyone.
About Dr. William Jeong, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Jeong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeong speaks Korean and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeong.
