Super Profile

Dr. William Johnson, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (123)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They completed their fellowship with DUKE UNIVERSITY

Dr. Johnson works at Johns Creek Surgery in Cumming, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cumming Office
    1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3400, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 232-2911
  2. 2
    Johns Creek Surgery
    6920 McGinnis Ferry Rd Ste 340, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 232-2911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Varicose Veins
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669422010
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
