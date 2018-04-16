See All Pediatricians in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. William Johnson, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Esse Health Gateway Asthma and Allergy Relief in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Belleville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Esse Health Gateway Asthma and Allergy Relief
    12812 Tesson Ferry Rd Ste 205, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 421-0663
    Esse Health Gateway Asthma and Allergy Relief
    2900 Frank Scott Pkwy W, Belleville, IL 62223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 277-1413

  • Memorial Hospital Belleville
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
  • St. Louis Children's Hospital

Nasopharyngitis
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Nasopharyngitis
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 16, 2018
    Dr. Johnson is prompt, professional, and proficient. His compassion and caring manners are apparent within his office staff. In particular, Angie, is the most efficienct and helpful administrative assistant I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Thank you both for your service to the health profession.
    Lisa P in O'Fallon, IL — Apr 16, 2018
    About Dr. William Johnson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669476495
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University
    • Phoenix Chldns Hospital
    • Phoenix Childrens Hospital
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    • University Of Missouri-Kansas City
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

