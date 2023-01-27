See All Otolaryngologists in Peoria, IL
Dr. William Johnson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Johnson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (84)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Johnson, MD

Dr. William Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Peoria Ear, Nose, & Throat Group in Peoria, IL with other offices in Sylvania, OH and Defiance, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peoria Office
    7301 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 589-5900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Promedica Physicians Orthopaedic Surgery
    5300 Harroun Rd Ste 118, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 824-1399
  3. 3
    ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat - Sylvania
    5308 Harroun Rd Ste 165, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 824-1399
  4. 4
    ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat - Defiance
    1252 Ralston Ave Ste 402C, Defiance, OH 43512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 783-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Pekin Memorial Hospital
  • UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rhinitis
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?

    Jan 27, 2023
    He is a great listener and has address each of my issues completely.
    — Jan 27, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Johnson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Johnson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Johnson to family and friends

    Dr. Johnson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Johnson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Johnson, MD.

    About Dr. William Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699933903
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Johnson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.