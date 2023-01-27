Overview of Dr. William Johnson, MD

Dr. William Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Peoria Ear, Nose, & Throat Group in Peoria, IL with other offices in Sylvania, OH and Defiance, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.