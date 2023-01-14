Dr. William Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Johnston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Johnston, MD
Dr. William Johnston, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Johnston's Office Locations
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 771-4820
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.14800 Farmington Rd Ste 103, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 261-7401
Envision Medical Group Pllc12660 10 Mile Rd, South Lyon, MI 48178 Directions (877) 941-7941Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Michigan Institute of Urology PC25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 225, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (586) 771-4820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnston and crew removed my prostate in February 2022. My numbers and exams indicated this was necessary. After surgery I wore pads (diapers if forced to sit or drive for stretches of over 1 hour). After six weeks I have not used pads or diapers. I am active and outdoors most days and I don’t see any difference in urgency, stream or frequency than before the procedure other than to give a little more push to completely empty. As far a sexual function goes I advise you to do your homework and ask questions on: erection, orgasm, ejaculation, libido and tools. Yikes! Sometimes I have very small drips when I sneeze or pass gas by pushing. No big deal. Through the entire process I found Dr. Johnston clear and concise in regard to the information he needed to share with me, patient with my questions, friendly and is extremely helpful regarding follow-up, referrals and my quality of life. I consider him in the vanguard of modern medicine and patient interaction in his specialty.
About Dr. William Johnston, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1992711030
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan-Laparoscopy/Robotic Surgery
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University Of California, Davis
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
