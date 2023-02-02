Dr. William Jonas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Jonas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Jonas, MD
Dr. William Jonas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Jonas works at
Dr. Jonas' Office Locations
-
1
Peachtree Hematology & Oncology1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 350-9853
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jonas?
Satisfied with treatment plan
About Dr. William Jonas, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1962443051
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Hahnemann University
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jonas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jonas works at
Dr. Jonas has seen patients for Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jonas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Jonas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jonas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.