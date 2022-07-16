Dr. William Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. William Jones, MD
Dr. William Jones, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Baptist Heart501 Marshall St Ste 104, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (205) 934-2490
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was admitted to Mississippi Baptist Medical Center on Monday, March 21, 2022, for major surgery. Dr. William Harris, Cardiac Surgeon, and Dr. William Hampton Jones, Cardiologist saved my life. They are skilled, knowledgeable, and caring medical professionals. They listened to all my concerns and questions and answered them. They thoroughly explained all medical procedures and tests. My tests and medical procedures results were in MyChart the patient portal in a timely manner. Baptist Medical Center’s MyChart (Patient Portal) is user-friendly and highly organized. I am incredibly grateful for the excellent care I received at Baptist Heart from Dr. Williams J Harris, Dr. William Hampton Jones, and Lynne Currie, Nurse Practitioner, and the superb care Kattie, Ramsey, RN gave me in SICU at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. Thank you for the excellent care.
About Dr. William Jones, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1245341726
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
