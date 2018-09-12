Overview

Dr. William Jones, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at The Jackson Clinic Family Med in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.