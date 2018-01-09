See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. William Jones, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Jones, MD

Dr. William Jones, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mercy Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Jones works at Phoenix Medical Services in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY, Bronx, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rockville Center Pain Mgmt/Rhbl
    165 N Village Ave Ste 5, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-0393
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    William B. Jones, MD
    6133 Woodhaven Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-0393
  3. 3
    William B. Jones, MD
    951 Brook Ave # 202, Bronx, NY 10451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-0393
  4. 4
    William B. Jones MD
    1725 E 12th St Ste LL2, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-0393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    About Dr. William Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French, Italian, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962512178
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau Co Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Morehouse College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones speaks Creole, French, Italian, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

