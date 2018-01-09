Overview of Dr. William Jones, MD

Dr. William Jones, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mercy Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Jones works at Phoenix Medical Services in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY, Bronx, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.