Overview of Dr. William Jordan, DO

Dr. William Jordan, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Jordan works at Northeastern Eye Institute - Scranton in Scranton, PA with other offices in Clarks Summit, PA and Tunkhannock, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.