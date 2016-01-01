Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Jordan, DO
Overview of Dr. William Jordan, DO
Dr. William Jordan, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Dr. Jordan's Office Locations
Office200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-3145
Northeastern Eye Institute - Clarks-Summit503 S STATE ST, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 Directions (570) 587-5186
Northeastern Eye Institute - Tunkhannock304 W Tioga St, Tunkhannock, PA 18657 Directions (570) 836-2224
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Universal American
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Jordan, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1922110766
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Scranton Temple Residency Program
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan works at
Dr. Jordan has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
