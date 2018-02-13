Dr. William Jurgensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurgensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Jurgensen, MD
Overview of Dr. William Jurgensen, MD
Dr. William Jurgensen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their residency with Creighton U Affil Hosp
Dr. Jurgensen's Office Locations
Methodist Physicians Clinic Women's Center - Indian Hills8901 W Dodge Rd Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 354-1700
Methodist Physician's Clinic717 N 190th Plz, Elkhorn, NE 68022 Directions (402) 815-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Jurgensen for 14 years. He is great. Always willing to take whatever time is needed to explain health needs. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. William Jurgensen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1205894987
Education & Certifications
- Creighton U Affil Hosp
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jurgensen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jurgensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jurgensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jurgensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurgensen.
