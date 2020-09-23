Dr. William Justiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Justiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Justiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Justiz, MD
Dr. William Justiz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Justiz's Office Locations
Collier Neurologic Specialists3200 Bailey Ln Ste 200, Naples, FL 34105 Directions (239) 262-8971
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Justiz a great diagnostician and who is easy to work with
About Dr. William Justiz, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275583916
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Justiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Justiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Justiz has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Justiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Justiz speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Justiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Justiz.
