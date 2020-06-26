Dr. William Karnes Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karnes Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Karnes Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Karnes Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Uci Health H.h. Chao Comprehensive Digestive Disease Center101 The City Dr S Bldg 22C, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (888) 717-4463
-
2
Pacific Cddc1640 Newport Blvd Ste 350, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (888) 717-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Personable, nice and compassionate - love him.
About Dr. William Karnes Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1881652998
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karnes Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karnes Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karnes Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karnes Jr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karnes Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Karnes Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karnes Jr.
