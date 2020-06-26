Overview

Dr. William Karnes Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Karnes Jr works at Uci Health H.h. Chao Comprehensive Digestive Disease Center in Orange, CA with other offices in Costa Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.