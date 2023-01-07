Overview of Dr. William Kasper, MD

Dr. William Kasper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universite Catholique De Louvain, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Kasper works at SightMD in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Pinguecula and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.