Dr. William Kasper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kasper, MD
Overview of Dr. William Kasper, MD
Dr. William Kasper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universite Catholique De Louvain, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Kasper works at
Dr. Kasper's Office Locations
-
1
SightMD NY Garden City Franklin Avenue520 Franklin Ave Ste 251, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Nassau University Medical Center
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kasper?
Great
About Dr. William Kasper, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 56 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1851307987
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Universite Catholique De Louvain, Faculte De Medecine
- Brooklyn College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasper works at
Dr. Kasper has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Pinguecula and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kasper speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.