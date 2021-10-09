See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. William Katibah, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Katibah, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Katibah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health University City.

Dr. Katibah works at DIRECT PRIMARY CARE of the CAROLINAS in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Cynthia Jamison, MD
Dr. Cynthia Jamison, MD
5.0 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Stuart Miller, MD
Dr. Stuart Miller, MD
4.4 (14)
View Profile
Kimberly Daniele, PA-C
Kimberly Daniele, PA-C
2.3 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    DIRECT PRIMARY CARE of the CAROLINAS
    1913 J N Pease Pl Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 547-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health University City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Katibah?

    Oct 09, 2021
    The most competent and caring doctor I’ve ever known. He practices medicine the way it should be done for everyone. His staff are also the best. His business model makes top quality health care affordable for anyone, and he takes a personal interest in improving your health. I cannot say enough good things about this man and his staff.
    Todd Barrow — Oct 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Katibah, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Katibah, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Katibah to family and friends

    Dr. Katibah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Katibah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Katibah, MD.

    About Dr. William Katibah, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912987975
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Richland Mem Hosp/Univ SC
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Katibah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katibah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katibah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katibah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katibah works at DIRECT PRIMARY CARE of the CAROLINAS in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Katibah’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Katibah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katibah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katibah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katibah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Katibah, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.