Overview

Dr. William Kay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Logansport, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Logansport Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kay works at Cardiovascular Specialty Care in Logansport, IN with other offices in Rensselaer, IN, Fairfield, OH and Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Ventricular Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.