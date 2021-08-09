Dr. William Kay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kay, MD
Overview
Dr. William Kay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Logansport, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Logansport Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology - Logansport1201 Michigan Ave Ste LL50, Logansport, IN 46947 Directions (574) 753-1407
Franciscan Health Rensselear1104 E Grace St, Rensselaer, IN 47978 Directions (219) 866-5141
Mercy Health - the Heart Institute Fairfield3000 Mack Rd Ste 100, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 751-4222
Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kay is absolutely amazing. He is kind, has excellent bedside manner and treats you with dignity and respect. He tells you the truth and won't sugar coat anything. He knows what he's talking about. He's brilliant. He will take great care of you. One of the top in the country. Anyone who says otherwise is just a "Karen." I'll follow Dr. Kay anywhere.
About Dr. William Kay, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1700094307
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay works at
Dr. Kay has seen patients for Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Ventricular Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.