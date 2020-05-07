Dr. William Kcomt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kcomt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kcomt, MD
Overview of Dr. William Kcomt, MD
Dr. William Kcomt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CUENCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Mount Sinai Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Kcomt works at
Dr. Kcomt's Office Locations
Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center333 Madison St, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-7133
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Kcomt. He quickly diagnosed my auto immune disease and helped me.
About Dr. William Kcomt, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CUENCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kcomt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kcomt accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kcomt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kcomt works at
Dr. Kcomt speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kcomt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kcomt.
