Dr. William Keane, MD
Dr. William Keane, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 211, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Dr.Keane has an amazing bedside manner. He always make me feel comfortable. Truly the best!!!
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania (Hup)
- Strong Memorial Hospital|University of Rochester Medicine &amp; Dentistry
- Harvard Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
