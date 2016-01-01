Dr. William Keeling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keeling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Keeling, MD
Overview of Dr. William Keeling, MD
Dr. William Keeling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Keeling's Office Locations
Emory University Hospital Midtown550 Peachtree St NE Fl 6, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 686-2513
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Keeling, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keeling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keeling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Keeling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keeling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keeling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keeling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.