Overview of Dr. William Kellogg, MD

Dr. William Kellogg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Kellogg works at Santee Hematology & Oncology in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.