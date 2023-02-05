Dr. William Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kelly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Bedotto Wallace Clewner and Kelly MD PA1701 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 395-5666
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kelly always reviews my chart carefully, even though I've been his patient for several years. His explanations are clear, and he doesn't offer false hope that some conditions (glaucoma) can be cured. That makes for confidence in him. He has a great bedside manner.
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelly speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
