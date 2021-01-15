Dr. William Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kennedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Kennedy, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford and Stanford Health Care.
Walnut Creek106 La Casa Via Ste 110, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 (650) 540-2787
William A Kennedy, MD300 Pasteur Dr Ste 287, Stanford, CA 94305 (650) 837-0955
Hospital Affiliations
Good Samaritan Hospital
Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford
Stanford Health Care
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
Dr. Kennedy is an excellent surgeon. He repaired my son's distal hyposadias without any complications. From our first appointment to our follow ups, he has always communicated clearly and has showed deep care for my son.
Pediatric Urology
34 years of experience
English
COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Pediatric Urology
