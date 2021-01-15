Overview of Dr. William Kennedy, MD

Dr. William Kennedy, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Kennedy works at Stanford Children's Health Specialty Services in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Stanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Phimosis and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.