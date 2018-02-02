Overview of Dr. William Kenny, MD

Dr. William Kenny, MD is a Pulmonologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Kenny works at Piedmont Physicians in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.