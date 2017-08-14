Dr. William Kepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kepper, MD
Dr. William Kepper, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare1300 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-5143
Tallahassee Primary Care Assoc1885 Professional Park Cir Ste 30, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-5143
Tallahassee Primary Care Associates1803 Miccosukee Commons Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 297-0114
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kepper treated me like family. He let me speak my mind.then he spoke his. He is a storehouse of knowledge about solutions to my health problems but would allow.my input to be part of the choices we made. Now my health is as good as it has been in a long time. I know my body better than anyone and together we've chosen the right meds for me thanks to his allowing me a say in the matter. He isn't a pushover but has the wisdom to let me have a hand in deciding what I do with my body.
About Dr. William Kepper, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1326077132
Education & Certifications
- Tallahassee Meml Hospital
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- LSU
Dr. Kepper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kepper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kepper works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kepper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kepper.
