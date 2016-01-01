See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Evanston, IL
Dr. William Kerr, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.6 (9)
63 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Kerr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Kerr works at NorthShore Medical Group in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northshore Medical Group
    1000 Central St, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypoglycemia
Female Infertility
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypoglycemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypoglycemia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Lipoprotein Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Coccygeal Pain
Conn's Syndrome
Constipation
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperchylomicronemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Metabolic Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteomalacia
Overactive Bladder
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Subacute Thyroiditis
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. William Kerr, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 63 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003975871
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Miami Hosps
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • North Carolina Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kerr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kerr works at NorthShore Medical Group in Evanston, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kerr’s profile.

    Dr. Kerr has seen patients for Female Infertility and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

