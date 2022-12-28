See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Austin, TX
Dr. William Kessler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Kessler, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.6 (21)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Kessler, MD

Dr. William Kessler, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Southwest, Ascension Seton Williamson, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.

Dr. Kessler works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kessler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons
    1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 459-8753
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Hays
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Southwest
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
  • Heart Hospital of Austin
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ventricular Assist Device
Aortic Dissection
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Ventricular Assist Device
Aortic Dissection
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Advantage
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kessler?

    Dec 28, 2022
    My visit to Dr Kessler was not planned but he immediately made me feel at ease about my heart surgery. He was confident, calm and honest about everything. The surgery went very well and my recovery has been very good. I would trust him with the lives of any of my family members at any time. He's the best.
    Chuck Patterson — Dec 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Kessler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Kessler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kessler to family and friends

    Dr. Kessler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kessler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Kessler, MD.

    About Dr. William Kessler, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013925585
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, Texas
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas at Austin
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kessler works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kessler’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Kessler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.