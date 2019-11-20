Dr. William Kestenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kestenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kestenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. William Kestenberg, MD
Dr. William Kestenberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Kestenberg's Office Locations
Beaumont Internal Medicine - Dearborn17000 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-4351
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Caring compassionate and great doctor overall.
About Dr. William Kestenberg, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1013943877
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kestenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kestenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kestenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kestenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kestenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kestenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kestenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.