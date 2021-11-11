See All General Surgeons in Enterprise, AL
Dr. William Kettunen, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Enterprise, AL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Kettunen, MD

Dr. William Kettunen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical Center Enterprise.

Dr. Kettunen works at Kettunen Surgical Care, Enterprise Alabama in Enterprise, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kettunen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David H. Hayes M.d. L.l.c.
    806 Glover Ave Ste B, Enterprise, AL 36330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 489-4649

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical Center Enterprise

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 11, 2021
    I had an excellent experience. The entire staff was absolutely wonderful. I could not have been more impressed with the entire staff. Dr. Kettunen was absolutely amazing and had wonderful bedside manner. He personally called me to check on me after my surgery. I must say I am proud our little town has such amazing talent. The entire team went above and beyond to make me feel comfortable despite me being extremely anxious and nervous. I am forever grateful!
    Michael — Nov 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. William Kettunen, MD
    About Dr. William Kettunen, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1235396177
    Education & Certifications

    • Via Christi Hospital - St Francis Campus
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kettunen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kettunen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kettunen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kettunen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kettunen works at Kettunen Surgical Care, Enterprise Alabama in Enterprise, AL. View the full address on Dr. Kettunen’s profile.

    Dr. Kettunen has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kettunen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kettunen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kettunen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kettunen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kettunen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

