Dr. William Keyes, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Keyes, DMD
Overview
Dr. William Keyes, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Palm Bay, FL.
Dr. Keyes works at
Locations
-
1
Berube, Andre J DMD5240 Babcock St NE Ste 205, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 722-2193
-
2
Merritt Island Family Dentistry190 S Sykes Creek Pkwy Ste 2, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions (321) 428-2405
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keyes?
I discovered this office by a new patient coupon ad. The office was able to set a new patient appointment within the week. The entire staff were so kind and amazing - Dr. Keyes explained everything regarding my dental health after the exam - he is clearly a caring doctor and provides information recommended for your health but does not try to push a patient into any procedure just for money. I have never been to a dentist office who has cared for the entire medical health of the patient - my blood pressure was taken, and the doctor found my pressure was high and recommended that I make an appointment with my primary care doctor to follow up. I haven't been consistent with physician appointments and thanks to Dr. Keyes, I have set an appointment with my doctor regarding my potential high blood pressure. Very grateful that an ad has led me to such a wonderful and caring dental office!
About Dr. William Keyes, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1710140702
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keyes accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keyes works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Keyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.