Dr. William Kibler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kibler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kibler, MD
Overview of Dr. William Kibler, MD
Dr. William Kibler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Kibler works at
Dr. Kibler's Office Locations
-
1
Lexington Clinic700 Bob O Link Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-8575
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kibler?
Dr kibler took time to explain my injury to me and help me understand why i wasnt healing. I have made more progress in two weeks with his guidance than i have in over a year. I'm thankful to have found a doctor who listens and cares. His knowledgeis extensive. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Kibler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1407872252
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kibler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kibler accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kibler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kibler works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kibler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kibler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kibler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kibler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.