Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Kim, MD
Dr. William Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chantilly, VA.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Chantilly24805 Pinebrook Rd Ste 201, Chantilly, VA 20152 Directions (703) 327-4900
Ambulatory Anesthesia Services Inc10730 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 691-0670
Otolaryngology Associates1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 305, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 834-2900
Otolaryngology Associates PC3801 University Dr Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 383-8130
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I first went to see Dr. Kim on November 20th of 2019. I had been having difficulty swallowing, chewing and eating. Dr. Kim took a biopsy of my tongue that day and I came back a week later on November 27th 2019. Hetold me I had scc of the oral cavity. I have cancer. I’m 29 years old and I went through an amazing surgery conducted by Dr. Kim and his team of experts on December 9 2019. Within weeks of my diagnosis he acted very quickly and got me in for surgery. From the beginning of my diagnosis to removing the tumor from my tongue and removing 52 lymph nodes. It spread to 1 of the 52 lymph nodes on my left side. I have Stage4A cancer and I have been so scared, but throughout Dr. Kim has been patient, kind, highly knowledgeable and understanding with me. He met with the board about my case and it is that I will be given 6.5 weeks of radiation and chemo treatment. I have faith he will continue to be a big support during my battle and for the rest of my life. I highly recommend his care!
About Dr. William Kim, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1306284179
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Tinnitus, Ear Ache and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.