Dr. William Kim, MD

Rheumatology
2.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Kim, MD

Dr. William Kim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Coll Med Catholic U, Seoul.

Dr. Kim works at Arthritis Medical Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Medical Clinic
    5980 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 765-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. William Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1407829385
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ill Hosp
    Residency
    • Edgewater Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Coll Med Catholic U, Seoul
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Arthritis Medical Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

