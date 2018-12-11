Dr. William Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. William Kim, MD
Dr. William Kim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Coll Med Catholic U, Seoul.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis Medical Clinic5980 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 765-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr. Kim is a very professional and smart doctor. I am very satisfied I went to see him.
About Dr. William Kim, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1407829385
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Hosp
- Edgewater Med Ctr
- Coll Med Catholic U, Seoul
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.