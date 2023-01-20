See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. William Kimmerly, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (85)
Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Kimmerly, MD

Dr. William Kimmerly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Kimmerly works at Peachtree Orthopedics in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kimmerly's Office Locations

    Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic
    2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 705, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0743
    North Atlanta Urgent Care
    2045 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0743
    Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic
    3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0743

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr. Kimmerly is smart, professional; very impressed to see a poster that states Dr. Kimmerly is a US Olympics medical staff to the Olympians. Wow! He is a great listener, diagnosed my condition, gave wise, practical advice about my right shoulder. I felt comfortable asking questions and receiving his medical attention. The entire staff is awesome. Dr. Kimmerly is a keeper. Yes!
    Dr. William Kimmerly, M.D. Extraordinaire — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. William Kimmerly, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669484903
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Steadman-Hawkins Clinic
    Internship
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kimmerly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimmerly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kimmerly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kimmerly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kimmerly works at Peachtree Orthopedics in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kimmerly’s profile.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmerly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmerly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimmerly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimmerly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

